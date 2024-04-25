Advertisement

Hyderabad: In view of Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy’s roadshow ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the Cyberabad Police has issued a traffic advisory for the commuters travelling in the city. According to the information, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a roadshow between PVNR Expressway pillar number-121 and Pillar number-152 in Hyderabad.

In order to minimise the traffic jams and ensure smooth traffic movement, the city police have advised the local people in the city to avoid Mehdipatnam to Aramgarh Road on Thursday. It has been mentioned that due to the roadshow by the chief minister, the strict traffic restrictions will be imposed on the route between 4 pm to 8 pm on Thursday.

The traffic police, while issuing an advisory, appealed the commuters to opt for alternate routes and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order and ensuring traffic arrangements in place.

