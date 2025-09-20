Cyberattack: Air India Cautions Passengers Over Possible Check-In Delays At London's Heathrow Airport

In an update posted on X, Air India said, "A third-party passenger system disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience. Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport to help ensure a smooth experience." The advisory came as flights at major European airports, including Brussels, London Heathrow and Berlin, faced delays and cancellations after a cyberattack targeted a single service provider responsible for check-in and boarding systems. Brussels Airport confirmed that the attack late Friday night had forced automated systems offline, leaving only manual check-in and boarding possible.

ALSO READ: Major Cyberattack Disrupts Air Travel Across Europe, hits Heathrow, Brussels

"There was a cyberattack on Friday night, 19 September, against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports, including Brussels Airport," the airport said in a statement.

It added that the provider was "actively working on the issue". It urged passengers to check flight status with airlines before heading to the airport, advising arrivals two hours in advance for Schengen flights and three hours for international departures.

London Heathrow Airport said Collins Aerospace, a global company that provides check-in and boarding systems to several airlines, was facing a technical issue linked to the disruption.

"Collins Aerospace is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers," Heathrow posted on X.

It further advised passengers, "While the provider works to resolve the problem quickly, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. Please arrive no earlier than three hours before a long-haul flight or two hours before a domestic flight. Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and help minimise disruption."

Berlin Airport also reported longer waiting times at check-in, citing a technical issue at a "system provider operating across Europe." It said teams were working on a quick solution.

Authorities and airlines have not provided a timeline for the full restoration of services.