sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Cyclone Dana Tracking: Red Alert Issued For 8 Districts in Odisha; Bengal Brace For Heavy Rains

Published 23:50 IST, October 21st 2024

Cyclone Dana Tracking: Red Alert Issued For 8 Districts in Odisha; Bengal Brace For Heavy Rains

Cyclone Dana is set to make landfall on the eastern coastal parts of India. Odisha and West Bengal likely to face maximum impact. Stay tuned for Live updates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Cyclone Dana set to make landfall, Odisha and West Bengal brace for heavy rains
Cyclone Dana set to make landfall, Odisha and West Bengal brace for heavy rains | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:53 IST, October 21st 2024