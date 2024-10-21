Published 23:50 IST, October 21st 2024
Cyclone Dana Tracking: Red Alert Issued For 8 Districts in Odisha; Bengal Brace For Heavy Rains
Cyclone Dana is set to make landfall on the eastern coastal parts of India. Odisha and West Bengal likely to face maximum impact. Stay tuned for Live updates.
Cyclone Dana set to make landfall, Odisha and West Bengal brace for heavy rains
16:53 IST, October 21st 2024