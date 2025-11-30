Cyclone Ditwah Advances Toward Tamil Nadu Coast: Red Alert Issued, Flights Cancelled, Rescue Ops Underway

IMD has issued a red alert for northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh as cyclonic storm Ditwah continues to track northwards over the southwest Bay of Bengal | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh as cyclonic storm Ditwah continues to track northwards over the southwest Bay of Bengal at a speed of seven kmph, bringing intense rainfall and flooding concerns across coastal areas.

At 8:30 PM IST, the storm was centred near latitude 10.5°N and longitude 80.6°E, approximately 110 km northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 80 km east of Vedaranniyam, 100 km east-southeast of Karaikal, 180 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 280 km south of Chennai. It is expected to move north-northwestwards and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by the early morning of November 30.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Chennai and several surrounding districts for the next three hours, with IMD warning of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Heavy Rains and Coastal Impact

Due to persistent downpour, severe waterlogging has already been reported in Thoothukudi, affecting vehicular movement and daily activities across low-lying areas. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors, avoid coastal stretches, and follow safety advisories issued by district administrations.

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea along Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts until conditions improve.

The cyclone has already triggered rough seas and high tidal activity along the Puducherry and Chennai coastlines, with visuals showing waves crashing over safety barricades and authorities blocking public access to beaches, including Marina Beach.

The IMD forecast warns of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

Districts such as Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are also expected to receive significant rainfall, while isolated showers may occur across Vellore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, and Theni.

Travel Disruptions and Emergency Measures

Severe weather conditions have disrupted air travel across Tamil Nadu. Nearly 50 flights from Chennai - including services to Colombo, Thoothukudi, and Tiruchirappalli - have been cancelled. State disaster response teams have been deployed, evacuation advisories are active in low-lying areas, and fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the sea.



India Extends Aid to Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, India has initiated rescue and humanitarian assistance to neighbouring Sri Lanka, which has also been impacted by the cyclone. The Indian Embassy in Colombo said that Chetak helicopters deployed from INS Vikrant carried out search and rescue operations under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

“India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this difficult time, working together to save lives and extend timely relief,” the embassy stated. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed the operation on social media, noting that two Chetak helicopters with Sri Lankan Air Force personnel onboard have been deployed to assist with rescue efforts.