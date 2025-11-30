Cyclone Ditwah: NDRF Team Deployed in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

Nellore, Andhra Pradesh: As Cyclone 'Ditwah' intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and heavy to extremely heavy rain lashes coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the NDRF team has been deployed in Nellore as a precautionary measure.

"An NDRF team from the NDRF 10th battalion has been stationed in Nellore as a precautionary measure of Cyclone Ditwah, which started from the Bay of Bengal. This team has 30 rescuers in total... Our team is in continuous contact with the district and state administrations... There has been no loss of any kind because of this cyclone yet...," Assistant Commander, NDRF, Pavan said.

Earlier, the Nellore district administration was put on high alert in view of Cyclone Ditwah. Several areas received heavy rainfall on Sunday morning. Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas has led to a strong inflow of floodwater into the Somasila reservoir. As a result, the Penna River is flowing vigorously with the increased floodwater.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during the next 24 hours.

While moving northwards, the cyclonic storm will be centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 70 km and 30 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by noon and evening today.

The IMD on Sunday issued a red alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continues its northward trajectory over the southwest Bay of Bengal, steadily moving closer to the shoreline.

