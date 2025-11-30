Cyclone Ditwah: Schools And Colleges Shut In Puducherry on Monday

Puducherry: Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam has declared Monday a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges across the Union Territory’s four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The decision comes as the region braces for heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. Puducherry is experiencing strong winds and rainfall due to the impact of the cyclone.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy on Sunday inspected the situation at Uppalam Harbour Beach following the impact of Cyclone Ditwah. He was accompanied by Puducherry Collector Kulothungan during the visit.

Sri Lanka Devastation

Cyclone Ditwah killed at least 334 people in Sri Lanka, with nearly 400 missing. The cyclone caused massive floods affecting over a million. India evacuated 400 citizens and sent aid via Operation Sagar Bandhu, including 10 tons of supplies and medical teams.

Path and Status Of Cyclone

The storm formed near Sri Lanka, crossed the island causing devastation, and entered the Bay of Bengal on November 29, 2025, heading north-northwest at about 5 kmph. As of November 30, it lies roughly 160 km south of Puducherry and 250 km south of Chennai, staying 25-60 km offshore, with forecasts of further weakening due to wind shear and cooler seas. As of 11:30 am on Sunday, the cyclone was located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, about 100 km east-southeast of Cuddalore and Puducherry, and roughly 170 km south-southeast of Chennai.