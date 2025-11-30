Updated 30 November 2025 at 23:30 IST
Cyclone Ditwah: Schools And Colleges Shut In Puducherry on Monday
Puducherry has declared Monday a holiday for government and private schools and colleges as the union territory is bracing for the impact of Cyclone Ditwah.
- India News
- 2 min read
Puducherry: Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam has declared Monday a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges across the Union Territory’s four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.
The decision comes as the region braces for heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. Puducherry is experiencing strong winds and rainfall due to the impact of the cyclone.
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy on Sunday inspected the situation at Uppalam Harbour Beach following the impact of Cyclone Ditwah. He was accompanied by Puducherry Collector Kulothungan during the visit.
Sri Lanka Devastation
Cyclone Ditwah killed at least 334 people in Sri Lanka, with nearly 400 missing. The cyclone caused massive floods affecting over a million. India evacuated 400 citizens and sent aid via Operation Sagar Bandhu, including 10 tons of supplies and medical teams.
Advertisement
Path and Status Of Cyclone
The storm formed near Sri Lanka, crossed the island causing devastation, and entered the Bay of Bengal on November 29, 2025, heading north-northwest at about 5 kmph. As of November 30, it lies roughly 160 km south of Puducherry and 250 km south of Chennai, staying 25-60 km offshore, with forecasts of further weakening due to wind shear and cooler seas. As of 11:30 am on Sunday, the cyclone was located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, about 100 km east-southeast of Cuddalore and Puducherry, and roughly 170 km south-southeast of Chennai.
Also Read- Severe Threat Looms: Next 24 Hours Critical for Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast as Cyclone Ditwah Moves Northwards
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 30 November 2025 at 23:13 IST