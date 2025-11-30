Cyclone Ditwah: Three Killed In Rain Related Incidents, Farmlands Damaged Across Tamil Nadu, Says KKSSR Ramachandran

Three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditawh in Tamil Nadu, state Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said on Sunday. | Image: Republic

Chennai: Cyclone Ditwah has left a trail of destruction across Tamil Nadu, claiming three lives and causing widespread damage to farmland and property. State Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said on Sunday.

The Minister stated that since yesterday evening, three people have died and 234 huts have been damaged due to the rainfall. He also mentioned that Chief Minister MK Stalin will determine the relief measures after the rains.

Among the victims, 80-year-old farmer Palavesam of Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi died when his house wall collapsed. In Mayiladuthurai, 19-year-old R Prathap of Sirkazhi Taluk lost his life due to electrocution from a short circuit.

In Thanjavur, 20-year-old M Renuka from Alamankurichi Udaiyar street near Kumbakonam died due to wall collapse on Saturday. Around 149 cattle also perished, and over 230 huts were damaged, leaving several families displaced.

Advertisement

The cyclone has flooded approximately 57,000 hectares of farmland across several districts, including Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai, affecting both standing crops and rural livelihoods.

Speaking on the situation, KKSSR Ramachandran, the Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, said, “As many as 6,000 relief camps have been set up across Tamil Nadu to provide immediate assistance.

Advertisement

Additionally, Revenue Minister Ramachandran discussed the state's preparedness in view of Cyclone Ditwah, stating that 38 relief camps have been established across vulnerable districts. Nine have been established in Pudukkottai, two each in Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram, four in Tiruvarur, two in Thanjavur, 10 in Nagapattinam, one each in Ranipet and Chengalpattu, and seven in Viluppuram, collectively accommodating 2,391 people.

While some areas, like Chennai, Cuddalore, and Viluppuram, did not receive rainfall as heavy as predicted, people must remain alert as conditions can change rapidly”. He also confirmed the casualties and the extent of agricultural damage, noting that the government is closely monitoring the situation and providing support to affected families and farmers.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continues its northward trajectory over the southwest Bay of Bengal, steadily moving closer to the shoreline.

According to the IMD's 5:30 am update today, Cyclone Ditwah moved nearly northwards at a speed of 7 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

"Cyclonic Storm Ditwah over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu- Puducherry coasts: Cyclone Warning for north Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts," the IMD notice stated.