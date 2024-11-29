Cyclone Fengal: 13 Flights To And From Chennai Cancelled, IMD Issues Alert

Chennai: At least 13 flights to and from Chennai were cancelled on Friday, citing operational reasons amidst bad weather due to the formation of the cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’. As the cyclonic storm nears the northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry on Saturday. The IMD confirmed that as many as 13 flights to and from Chennai were cancelled and a few others were diverted amidst operational issues.

The IMD said that the deep depression brewing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ on Friday afternoon as it nears the northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. As per the weather agency, the storm is likely to make a landfall on November 30 afternoon, close to Puducherry, with wind speed upto 90 kmph.

The IMD also issued a red alert predicting very heavy rain to extremely heavy rain at one or two places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry on Saturday.

It further predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal area.