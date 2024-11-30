Cyclone Fengal Landfall Shortly: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on Alert; Chennai Shuts Schools, Airport

Cyclone Fengal Live: Heavy rainfall and strong winds from Cyclone Fengal (pronounced Feinjal) have battered parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, and the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry. As the cyclone intensifies and moves closer to the coastline, authorities have warned of further disruptions, with landfall expected on Saturday evening.

Chennai International Airport has suspended operations as Cyclone Fengal (pronounced Feinjal) intensified, causing heavy rain and severe weather disruptions across the region.

Heavy Rainfall Alert

Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 90 km/h, with gusts up to 70 km/h already recorded in some areas. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall between 1 pm and 2 pm on Saturday, along with scattered heavy to very heavy showers in several regions.

The cyclone has led to a weather change, impacting flights to and from Chennai. IndiGo airlines has suspended all operations at Chennai airport while Air India flights connecting the city have been impacted due to the adverse weather.

Schools and Colleges Closed Across Affected Areas

In anticipation of the severe weather conditions, all schools and colleges in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on Saturday, November 30. This includes educational institutions in districts like Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpet, and Karaikal. The Puducherry government announced that all schools and colleges, including privately managed and government-aided institutions, would also be closed on November 29 and 30.

Fishermen Warned, Relief Camps Set Up

The Puducherry Fisheries Department has issued a precautionary advisory urging fishermen not to venture into the sea due to the cyclone's approaching landfall. Fishermen have been advised to move their boats and equipment to higher ground to prevent potential damage.