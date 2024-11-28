WATCH: ISRO Satellites Capture Cyclone Fengal as It Approaches Tamil Nadu

Chennai: ISRO has released a video image of satellites EOS-06 and INSAT-3DR that are closely tracking Cyclone FENGAL approaching Tamil Nadu since 23-Nov-2024.

ISRO Tracking Cyclone FENGAL

The video of Cyclone FENGAL detects EOS-06 Scatterometer that identified ocean wind patterns, providing crucial lead time.

This video of FENGAL cyclone provides Real-Time Insights on Geostationary INSAT-3DR that offers regular updates on intensity & direction of the cyclone.

ISRO's advanced satellite data aids in effective monitoring & mitigation, ensuring safety measures are timely and informed that helps in timely and effective decision.

ISRO’s satellites EOS-06 and INSAT-3DR are actively monitoring the situation. The ability of the EOS-06 Scatterometer to identify ocean wind patterns for early detection is crucial for timely responses, and the real-time insights from INSAT-3DR will undoubtedly help in keeping everyone informed about the cyclone's intensity and direction.

Such advanced satellite data enhances our monitoring efforts and plays a vital role in implementing safety measures effectively.

Cyclone FENGAL News Updates

According to an IMD's rainfall update, very heavy rainfall was recorded in several areas, including Nagapattinam (19 cm) and Chennai (13 cm), from 8.30 am on November 26 until 8.30 am the following day.

Also, there was widespread heavy rainfall, including in the delta areas, and the rest of the state experienced mild to moderate showers. NDRF and state teams have been deployed in delta districts and Chennai as well.