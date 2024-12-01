Cyclone Fengal Rips Through Tamil Nadu: 3 Dead in Chennai, More Rains Likely | Top Points

Chennai: Cyclone Fengal, which completed its landfall process near Puducherry in the early hours of Sunday, has left a trail of destruction behind. Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds pounded parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, leaving several low-lying areas inundated.

The heavy downpour also prompted a shutdown of the Chennai airport, impacting both in-bound and out-bound flights. Meanwhile, three people were electrocuted in different rain-related incidents in Chennai.

Fengal to Weaken Gradually Into Deep Depression

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm Fengal would move west-southwestwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the day. "The cyclonic storm “FENGAL” will move west-southwestwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 3 hours. The system is being continuously monitored by the Doppler Weather Radar at Chennai & Karaikal," the (IMD) tweeted at around 3.02am on Sunday.

Hospitals Indundated: Cyclone Fengal Throws Normal Life Out of Gear

The steady rains crippled normal life in Chennai, its nearby districts and Puducherry impacting public transport, including bus, train and flight services and people from vulnerable areas were shifted to safer places by authorities. From afternoon onwards, the rains turned intermittent in most areas and by nightfall, it ceased.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran informed there were no immediate reports of a major damage in the aftermath of the cyclone and said related details could be known possibly by Sunday. Hospitals and houses were inundated in Chennai and its neighbourhoods while people used flyovers and spaces beneath them as parking lots to avoid a repeat of what was endured during the 2015 floods.

Further, rainwater entered the premises of two state-run hospitals at Chromepet, a general hospital and a facility for thoracic medicine, both of which are located side by side and frequented by people.

Flights Operations Resume at Chennai Airport

The cyclone hit the operations of the Chennai airport with officials announcing suspension of services till 4 am on Sunday following inundation of two runways and a taxiway after heavy rains and the 'adverse weather condition' due to cyclone Fengal. The services resumed at 4am on Sunday.

According to official sources, apart from the cancellation of 55 flights, 19 others were diverted. The services include both domestic and international flights. Earlier on Saturday, when the airport was operational, at least 12 flights were delayed.

Cyclone Fengal Snaps Power

According to sources, as many as 10,000 people had an harrowing experience as they were left starnded due to cancellations and diversions of flights. The cyclone also left city without electricity supply in most areas due to the strong winds, however the service was gradually restored. In the wake of the situation, 18 disaster relief teams were stationed in vulnerable areas.

Additionally, Chief Minister MK Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed the action plan being implemented and they made spot inspections. Stalin presided over a virtual meet with district collectors/top civic officials of northern districts to assess the ground situation and spoke to inmates of a relief camp in Chengelpet district.

Relief Camps Set Up in Tamil Nadu

Greater Chennai Corporation distributed food to 2,32,200 people. In 8 relief camps, nearly 200 people from low-lying areas were housed. Udhayanidhi told reporters, "food is being provided free of cost in all the 386 Amma Canteens today." He said 1,700 motor pumps were being used to clear water-logging, on a war-footing in about 334 locations. As many as 27 fallen trees were removed immediately.

Of the 22 subways, 6 have been temporarily closed.

"Work to clear water stagnation in subways is on in full swing," he said. Detailing precautionary steps such as desilting, he said as a result, despite heavy rains the extent of inundation was relatively less.

Citing data and observations, IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, Additional Director General, S Balachandran told PTI that the process of the cyclone's landfall commenced at about 5.30 pm on November 30.

On the area of landfall, he said it was close to 'Puducherry area' and indicated that the landfall process was likely to become complete by midnight.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said 500 medical camps will be held in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore on December 1.

In Puducherry as well, there were no immediate reports of any major damage, officials said. Earlier, the UT administration had sent SMS to 12 lakh residents, cautioning them to remain vigilant ahead of the landfall of Fengal .