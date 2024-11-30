Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry Govt Issues Heavy Rain Alert to Residents via SMS

Puducherry: Puducherry experienced heavy rains on Saturday morning prompting the district administration to send SMS alerts to around 12 lakh residents cautioning them to remain vigilant as cyclonic storm Fengal is expected to make landfall near here later in the day.

District Collector A Kulothungan told PTI that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that people remained safe.

"We have evacuated people from low lying areas and shelter homes were also ready to accommodate them. Arrangements were also made to supply food packets," he said adding that National Disaster Relief Force from Arakonam has arrived to engage in relief and rehabilitation works.

According to the district administration, cyclone Fengal was expected to cross the coast in the evening. Control rooms have been opened in the collectorate and also in the line departments.

Toll free numbers 112, 1077 and also WhatsApp number 94889 81070 have been put in place to help people facing crisis to contact for help.

Cyclone Fengal is likely to cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram coasts close to Puducherry, official sources said. The government has advised people to stay indoors.

The entire stretch of beach road and also several tourist spots were closed to ensure that there was no movement of the people near the sea shore.