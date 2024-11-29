Cyclone Fengal: When and Where Will Storm Make Landfall? Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Coasts on High Alert

Chennai Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Friday that a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a cyclonic storm. The cyclonic storm, named Fengal and pronounced as "Feinjal," is expected to make landfall near Puducherry on the afternoon of November 30, with wind speeds of up to 90 kmph.

Top 10 Updates on Chennai Weather Amid Cyclonic Storm Alert

The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, currently located about 300 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 400 km southeast of Puducherry, and 480 km southeast of Chennai, is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm tonight or early tomorrow. However, it is likely to weaken into a deep depression before making landfall. The system is forecast to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of November 30 as a deep depression. Wind speeds are expected to range between 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, according to the weather office. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are bracing for very heavy rainfall as the weather system approaches, with its impact likely to be felt near Chennai. The deep depression may briefly intensify into a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph, according to weather expert Balachandran. Balachandran explained that high wind shear and reduced wind speeds near the core are preventing robust cyclone development. The weakened system inhibits cloud formation, reducing the chance of cyclone intensification. Coastal areas of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can expect strong winds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph. Over the sea, winds of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are likely in the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin areas. Six fishermen from a village in Cuddalore district were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard after their boats sank due to rough seas. The operation was initiated following a request from the Tamil Nadu government. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted inspections in vulnerable and low-lying areas of T R Patinam in Karaikal, focusing on risk assessment and safety preparedness. Authorities have issued advisories to coastal communities, urging them to stay indoors and avoid venturing into the sea until conditions improve. Disaster management teams are on high alert, ensuring evacuation plans and safety measures are in place for areas likely to be impacted. Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran met with senior officials at the State Emergency Operations Centre to assess preparations and relief measures.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

For November 30, the IMD predicts "isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry." Other areas, including Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts, and Karaikal, may also receive heavy to very heavy rain.

Cyclonic Storm Fengal’s Current Position

According to an IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin, "Morning's deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards, intensified into cyclonic storm Fengal (pronounced as Fenjal) and lay centred at 1430 hours IST of today, the 29th November 2024...260 km east of Nagapattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 300 km southeast of Chennai." The bulletin added, "It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the afternoon 30th November."

Evacuations and Relief Measures

Following official advisories, 4,153 fishing boats have returned to the shore, and 2,229 relief camps are ready for use. So far, 471 people from 164 families have been moved to six relief centers in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

NDRF Deployment and Essential Equipment Readied

Essential equipment like boats, generators, and motor pumps have been arranged, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are deployed in vulnerable districts like Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chengalpattu, and Chennai. Senior officials are supervising relief efforts in coordination with district authorities.

Heavy Rain Already Reported in Tamil Nadu

Light to moderate rain has already been reported in Chennai and nearby areas such as Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur, along with the delta districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur, with heavy rainfall recorded in some spots.