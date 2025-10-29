Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Eastern, Southern Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall over eastern and southern Telangana, slowly extending to the adjoining areas on Wednesday due to the impact of Cyclone Montha.

In the state's capital, Hyderabad, the weather suddenly changed today, with the city receiving rain. Several parts of the Rangareddy district have also received rain due to the impact of the cyclone.

The IMD on Wednesday said that Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Montha' has weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Andhra Pradesh and will maintain the intensity of a cyclonic storm during the next six hours.

As per the weather department, the Severe Cyclonic Storm "Montha" over coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST today, the 29th October 2025, near latitude 16.5°N & longitude 81.5°E, about 20 km west-northwest of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 50 km northeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km west-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 230 km southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

"It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and maintain its intensity of cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours and weaken further into a deep depression during the subsequent 6 hours," IMD added.

The latest observations indicate that the rear sector of the cyclonic storm "Montha" made landfall.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi visited the control room at the Special Relief Commissioner's office to review the situation ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Montha. Majhi reiterated the state government's preparedness in view of Cyclone Montha, saying that Odisha is not under threat yet and that people have been relocated to safe locations as a precautionary measure.

"We reviewed the graphical images of IMD in the control room regarding the ground situation of Cyclone Montha. Odisha is not at much risk. All our teams are prepared for any situation. People have been shifted to safe places, and all arrangements have been made at the shelters," he said.

The Union Health Ministry also reviewed preparedness measures for Cyclone Montha with senior officials of the eastern coastal states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, an official statement said.

