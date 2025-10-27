Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds; Check Landfall Time, Affected States, Full Weather Forecast

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm named Montha, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns it could strengthen further into a very severe cyclone by Tuesday morning, i.e. October 28.

IMD Scientist S Jagannath Kumar told ANI, "A severe cyclonic storm is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal and make landfall... The storm is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas, and strong winds... A storm surge of up to 1 meter above the astronomical tide is also expected... Red alerts have been issued for several districts, including Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore.

He further added that fishermen have been advised "not to venture into the sea for the next five days", and district authorities have been warned to prepare for the severe weather conditions..."

Where Cyclone Montha Is Now

As of early Monday, October 27, Cyclone Montha was located over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, moving west-northwestwards at around 16 kmph. The system is currently centred roughly 600 km east-southeast of Chennai, 680 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 710 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

IMD forecasts that Montha will continue moving northwestwards and is very likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, by the evening or night of October 28. During landfall, the cyclone is expected to pack winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Red and Orange Alerts Issued in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has placed the entire state machinery on high alert. The IMD has issued red and orange warnings for 23 out of 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The sea condition is expected to be “very rough” along and off the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, worsening to “very rough to high” by Tuesday.

The AP State Disaster Management Authority has deployed nine State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to vulnerable districts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further notice.

Impact on Telangana and Hyderabad

Weather experts have warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (150–220 mm) in East Telangana districts on October 28–29, potentially causing flash floods in some areas.

Hyderabad and nearby regions will see moderate to heavy rainfall, with the peak impact expected on October 28. The city is likely to experience cold, windy, and nonstop rain.

Odisha Braces for Cyclone Montha: 8 Districts on High Alert

Odisha is undertaking extensive preparations for the impending Cyclone Montha, with Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari confirming that the state is fully prepared. Eight districts have been identified as "most vulnerable." According to an ANI report, vulnerable points have been identified, and departments including energy, health, and agriculture are alerted. Cyclone shelters, relief centers, and plot centres are operational in the state, with vulnerable groups such as expectant mothers moved to nearby Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres for safety.

The IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty confirmed that a low-pressure system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 27. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Odisha on October 27, 28, and 29. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the sea from October 26th onwards. The state government has also cancelled all official leave for employees in affected areas to ensure maximum readiness, with Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra stating that preparations for waterlogging and food distribution are complete.

Montha: Third Major Cyclone to Hit AP in Four Years