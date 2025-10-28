Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins, Set To Cross Andhra Pradesh In Next 3-4 Hours

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that the landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has commenced, and the storm is expected to cross the coast around Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada in the next 3-4 hours. The cyclone has hit the Andhra Pradesh coastline, and its centre is located around 120 km east of Machilipatnam and 110 km south of Kakinada at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The latest satellite imagery and radar observations have confirmed that the landfall process has begun.

As the situation stands, Montha is anticipated to make landfall as a Severe Cyclonic Storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds ranging from 90-100 kmph and gusts reaching up to 110 kmph. The storm's trajectory has placed coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on high alert, with Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and surrounding areas bracing for the impact.

The IMD's latest bulletin placed the storm's position at 5.30 pm as follows: 120 km east of Machilipatnam, 110 km south of Kakinada, 220 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, and 460 km southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with disaster management teams on standby to respond to emergencies.

The residents in low-lying areas and those living along the coast have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. The impending landfall of Cyclone Montha is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough seas.

Advertisement

The people of Andhra Pradesh, particularly those in the storm's direct path, are advised to stay indoors and follow safety guidelines to minimise risks associated with Cyclone Montha.

Advertisement