Cyclone Montha LIVE Updates: Andhra, Odisha, Bengal Brace Up For Severe Storm, Very Heavy Rainfall: Landfall Tonight, IMD Issues Red Alert

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: A severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Cyclone Montha will make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh today evening. Heavy rains have lashed over several coastal districts in Southern Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu's Chennai city also received rainfall this morning. An orange alert has been issued in parts of Andhra.





Speaking to ANI, IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao said, "It is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around the Kakinada area. Most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds." As Cyclone Montha moves closer to the eastern coast, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise damage in coastal areas.



Parts of Tamil Nadu and Odisha will also be impacted by Cyclone Montha as the winds are likely to approach the coast at the speed of 100 km/h.