Updated 28 October 2025 at 10:42 IST
Cyclone Montha LIVE Updates: Andhra, Odisha, Bengal Brace Up For Severe Storm, Very Heavy Rainfall: Landfall Tonight, IMD Issues Red Alert
Cyclone Montha LIVE: Storm to hit Andhra coast tonight. IMD issues red alert for Andhra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. Track real-time updates on landfall timing, rainfall intensity, evacuation efforts, and weather warnings.
- India News
Cyclone Montha Live Updates: A severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Cyclone Montha will make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh today evening. Heavy rains have lashed over several coastal districts in Southern Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu's Chennai city also received rainfall this morning. An orange alert has been issued in parts of Andhra.
Speaking to ANI, IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao said, "It is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around the Kakinada area. Most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds." As Cyclone Montha moves closer to the eastern coast, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise damage in coastal areas.
Parts of Tamil Nadu and Odisha will also be impacted by Cyclone Montha as the winds are likely to approach the coast at the speed of 100 km/h.
28 October 2025 at 10:42 IST
List Of Trains Cancelled
Cyclone Montha LIVE Updates: As IMD issued red alert along coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Odisha, several Southern Railways trains were declared cancelled in the interest of passenger safety.
28 October 2025 at 10:25 IST
Cyclone Montha Impact In Odhisha: Fishing Boats From Andhra Unable To Return
Keeping the wind speed and heavy rainfall in mind, IMD has issued a warning for fishermen to steer clear of the sea ahead of Cyclone Montha's landfall. The boats that arrived in Odisha from Andhra Pradesh have been unable to return to the state. The 50 boats have been anchored and kept in Gopalpur port in Ganjam district of Odisha.
28 October 2025 at 10:22 IST
No Need to Panic: NDRF Inspector Biswas Assures Safety Ahead Of Cyclone Montha Landfall
Carrying out the evacuation process in Andhra Pradesh, NDRF Inspector Biswas assured the safety of civilians before Cyclone Montha hits the coast this evening. He told ANI, “The Team is deployed here for 24 hours. We came here two days ago. I visited here yesterday as well...The areas which I feel need evacuation and people need to be taken to shelters, we are campaigning there. The cyclone is hitting this evening. There is no need to panic. We are coordinating with the local administration. I appeal to the people to reach shelters and cooperate with us.”
28 October 2025 at 10:06 IST
8 Kms Of Andhra Beach Damaged Ahead of Cyclone Montha Landfall
The cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh today evening. Ahead of this, the coastal areas in the state are experiencing torrential rains and fierce winds. A video shows an 8-kilometre stretch of beach road in Kakinada and Uppada suffered damage due to the turmoil in the sea.
28 October 2025 at 10:02 IST
Cyclone Montha Precautions: Officials in Andhra Pradesh Carry Out Evacuation Drive
Officials in the Kothapatnam village have requested those residing along the coastline to evacuate their houses. As a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Montha's landfall, 25 hamlets have been deployed in Uppada.
28 October 2025 at 09:56 IST
Cyclone Montha Live: Relief Camps Activated Along Coastline
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has directed officials to take immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise damage in coastal areas. Chief Minister instructed district collectors and superintendents of police to "shift residents of vulnerable coastal areas to rehabilitation centres without any delay".The CM emphasised the importance of ensuring high-quality food and safe drinking water at rehabilitation centres. He also ordered the appointment of special officers to oversee the functioning of these centres. "Precautions must be taken to prevent the pollution of drinking water", he said.
28 October 2025 at 09:54 IST
Cyclone Montha Updates: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Advised to Stay Indoors
Ahead of the cyclone's landfall in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains and torrential winds are likely to hit the coast of Chennai. The IMD has issued a safety warning to fishermen who are already set out to sea to return to shore immediately. The cyclonic storm is expected to approach with a wind speed of 100 km/hr.
28 October 2025 at 09:51 IST
Cyclone Montha: Real-Time Rainfall Impact in Odisha
A red alert has been issued in eight districts of Odisha as well, including Malkangiri, Koraput, and Ganjam. The administration is working tirelessly to ensure ‘zero-casuality’. Residents in the areas affected by Cyclone Montha have been evacuated to safer places.
28 October 2025 at 09:49 IST
IMD Red Alert: Districts on High Alert
Speaking to ANI, IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao said, "It is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around the Kakinada area. Most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds." He added, “We have issued an orange alert in three districts, namely Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. All remaining northeast districts are under yellow alert.”
As per reports, red alerts have been issued in 16 districts of Andhra Pradesh for Tuesday.
28 October 2025 at 09:46 IST
Cyclone Montha Inches Closer to Andhra Coast
Cyclone Montha will make its landfall near Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening. Heavy rains and fierce winds are expected in the affected areas.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 28 October 2025 at 10:10 IST