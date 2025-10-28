Cyclone Montha: Odisha Govt Prepares For Zero Casualties, Over 11000 Evacuated As NDRF-ODRF Take Position

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday that 11,396 people have been evacuated and 30 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as part of measures for the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) 'Montha'.

After chairing a high-level meeting to assess the State's preparedness for Montha, CM Majhi said that the eight districts of South Odisha - Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur - are "likely to be the most affected," adding that the state government is "fully prepared to deal with this situation".

CM said that the State government is committed to a "zero casualty" policy.

"As always, our goal is zero casualties. To evacuate people, we have prepared 2,040 cyclone and flood-affected sites," CM Majhi said.

"So far, we have evacuated 11,396 people. We are monitoring the situation and are preparing to evacuate more than 30,000 people...We have deployed a total of 30 ODRF, 123 fire brigades, and five NDRF teams. We have also kept more teams on alert," CM Majhi said.

"The #landfall #process continues and the landfall process will continue for next #2hours. It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, to the south of Kakinada during next 2 hours as a #Severe #CyclonicStorm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the IMD said in a post on X around 11:15 pm.

In the wake of heavy rainfall expected in 39 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Ministers, MPs, and MLAs to provide assistance to the people affected.