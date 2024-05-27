Advertisement

Cyclone Remal made landfall on Saturday night, and it brought heavy rains and fierce wins to Kolkata. And after the storm subsided, it left some disastrous views on the streets of Kolkata with streets covered with trees and the storm also damaged the property and blocked roads. The city also experienced a rainfall of 144mm which led to water clogging in many low-lying areas which disturbed the movement of the city.

The storm's heavy rains led to extensive flooding, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents. Submerged farmlands and widespread power cuts, implemented as a safety measure, added to the difficulties. Homes with thatched roofs suffered severe damage from the strong winds. Uprooted trees and downed power lines caused significant disruptions, and tragically, two people lost their lives in Kolkata.

Check out the videos:

Social media was flooded with dramatic images and videos showcasing the severe impact of the cyclone on Bengal.

Update #CycloneRemal

NDRF is closely monitoring the post landfall situation in West Bengal. 14 Rescue Teams deployed across the State now actively engaged in restoration work with local agencies. @PMOIndia@HMOIndia @BhallaAjay26 @PIBKolkata@PIBHomeAffairs @PIB_India @ANI pic.twitter.com/ZiPF66H2jr — NDRF 🇮🇳 (@NDRFHQ)

Closely monitoring restoration of railway tracks in West Bengal after Remal cyclone! pic.twitter.com/3xGhb7cl9n — Ashwini Vaishnaw (मोदी का परिवार) (@AshwiniVaishnaw)

#WATCH | Sundarbans, West Bengal: Roads being cleared after trees uprooted amid the heavy downpour and strong winds, in South 24-Parganas#CycloneRemal pic.twitter.com/PETnlp51Fr — ANI (@ANI)

Visuals of damage caused by #CycloneRemal in the South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/OuO5WS1mNg — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts)

After making landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, Cyclone Remal left widespread devastation in its wake. Flight operations at Kolkata airport, which had been suspended since Sunday noon, have now resumed.