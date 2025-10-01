Updated 1 October 2025 at 15:14 IST
Good News For Central Govt Employees: DA Raised By 3%
Over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners will be benefitted by this move.
The government has approved of a 3 percent hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners just before Dussehra and Diwali, according to sources.
As per reports, the move will come into effect from July, 2025.
The salary increase will be effective from July 1, 2025, with employees and pensioners also receiving back payments for prior months, reports said.
Earlier this year, the government increased the DA and DR by 2% due to which the DA had increased from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of basic salary. With this move by the government, the rate will be raised from 55 percent to 58 percent of basic pay and pension.
The recent revision increases Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for Central government employees, pensioners, and family pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission.
DA and DR are adjusted biannually in January and July, based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) to counter inflation. Arrears cover announcement delays. This is likely the final revision under the 7th Pay Commission, with the 8th Pay Commission expected to start in January 2026.
