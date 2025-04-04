Big Salary Boost for Govt Employees: THIS State Increases DA by 2% — Full Details Inside

Updated April 4th 2025, 17:59 IST
7th Pay Commission Latest News: Good news for lakhs of government employees and pensioners in Assam! The state cabinet has approved a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), bringing major relief just ahead of Rongali Bihu. With this move, the DA/DR rate for Assam government staff and pensioners now rises from 53% to 55%, effective from January 1, 2025.
All state government employees
Pensioners drawing Dearness Relief (DR)
A 2% hike means a significant rise in take-home pay, especially for those in higher pay bands. For instance:
The increased DA will be paid with March salary
Arrears from January and February will be cleared with April and May salaries
Calling it a "Bihu gift", Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to its employees. "We will pay the enhanced DA with the last month’s salary, while the arrears will be paid with the salaries of April and May," Sarma announced.
