DAC Forms Legal Advisory Council: S Basavaraj & Anik M Iktear Uddin To Lead As Lifetime Fellows

The Directorial Advisors Consortium (DAC) has made a historic decision by creating a Legal Advisory Council. This prestigious think tank is set to change how India's business sector deals with legal issues and push for policy changes. This council is the first time that judicial authority, legal expertise, and corporate strategic vision have come together in this way. It marks a big change in how India handles business law and regulatory governance.

Senior Advocate S. Basavaraj and Advocate Anik M Iktear Uddin (also known as Advocate Anik) lead the council. Justice MN Venkatachaliah (former Chief Justice of India) is the Chief Patron, and Justice Krishna Bhat (retired Karnataka High Court Judge) is the Co-Patron.

This rare group of three combines the institutional credibility of India's highest court with modern legal and business knowledge to form a strong network of power and knowledge. S. Basavaraj has been practicing law since 1988 and is an expert in constitutional, corporate, real estate, and property law. He is the founder of Daksha Legal and a member of the Karnataka State Bar Council. He represents the constitutional law establishment and brings decades of groundbreaking legal experience to the table. His participation shows that the council is serious about making sure that corporate strategy is based on the Constitution and the rule of law.

Advocate Anik M Iktear Uddin is the council's link between old-fashioned lawsuits and new business ideas. He has been heading the legal team for many corporates and practising litigation before various courts across India for more than 17 years, and he is a powerhouse in civil, corporate, consumer, family, and criminal law and cybercrime litigation. He has an LL.M. from Bangalore University and is a second-rank holder. He mentors many startups and is the special public prosecutor on many heinous crime cases. He is a well-known legal and law enforcement strategist in India, and he received many awards from different state police departments for his remarkable contribution to different cases. His cases are featured at a true crime anthology series known as Crime Petrol - Hello Cabs.

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The council's job includes four important areas that will change India's legal system in big ways. First, it talks about AI and digital sovereignty, which means making laws for new technologies before they get ahead of the law. Second, it tries to make the world more consistent by making Indian rules match international standards while still being useful in India. Third, it makes the startup ecosystem stronger by making it easier to follow the rules and encouraging new ideas to grow. Fourth, it changes the way corporate strategy is integrated, putting law in the role of a business enabler instead of a barrier to growth.

CEO Mohan Raj Kumar is the head of the council's operations, along with executives Vijay B, Jaithra Narayan, and Vaibhav M. This executive leadership makes sure that the council's long-term goals turn into policy recommendations and changes to the way the organization works.

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Mohan Raj Kuma, CEO says that businesses will have to use AI in the future. We need to make sure that the law leads it. We need to make plans today that will keep us safe tomorrow."