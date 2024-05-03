Advertisement

Viral News: Social media influencers find different ways to be in the trend. In this league a new video is going viral on social media showcasing a woman cooking ‘Dal Chawal’.

The viral video shared by a creator named Suchorita Roy on social media platform instagram has quickly gained traction on internet.

The viral video comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Hey ! What do you wanna have for dinner?! Pov: I am your GF cooking you food. Cooking food is a therapy Then eating that food is extra therapy. Dal chawal and allu fry “the national comfort food” acc. To me What is ur comfort food?’

This new social media sensation Suchorita Roy dances while cooking ‘Dal Chawal and Aloo’ and asks what would you like to have for dinner, as is ready to cook as your girlfriend.

Watch Viral Dal Chawal Video Here:

She further writes, cooking is therapy and eating that food is an added therapy to that. Her dance moves and expressions while cooking food in the kitchen is what attracting netizens the most.

Netizens in the comment section are having fun conversations over this viral dal chawal cooking video.

One viewer wrote, ‘Esse acha mai bana lunga khane mai shinak diya’ (I can make better than this, she sneezed in food).

Another user commented, ‘Kya banaya tha dekha nhi ..’ (What have you cooked i could't see) taking a witty jibe over the food she has cooked.

