Dal Lake Refuses to Sink in Pahalgam Terror Attack Fear: Tourists Stay Defiant, Locals Stand Guard

Srinagar: After the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley on April 22, Kashmir has been shaken but not broken. Kashmiris, united in their grief and anger, have taken a bold stand against terrorism, rallying together with black flags and powerful slogans to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.

Dal Lake Refuses to Sink in Pahalgam Terror Attack Fear

The Pulwama attack has undeniably dealt a blow to the region’s tourism, a lifeline for many locals. Once bustling with visitors enchanted by its pristine waters and picturesque houseboats and shikaras, Dal Lake now faces an uncertain future.

Amidst the uncertainty, a strong spirit of defiance shines through. Tourists who remain in the region have chosen not to remain in fear, continuing to explore the valley’s beauty and support the local economy.

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdulla shared a post earlier today stating, “After the Pahalgam terror attack, there must be a decisive fight against terrorism and its origin. People of Kashmir have come out openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people, they did this freely & spontaneously. It’s time to build on this support and avoid any misplaced action that alienates people. Punish the guilty, show them no mercy but don’t let innocent people become collateral damage.”

Visuals are coming in from Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla, with tourists roaming around. The Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation even announced full refunds for unused gondola tickets dated April 22 and 23 to support tourists during this challenging time.

For the people of Kashmir, this is more than just a fight against terrorism. It’s a fight to protect their identity, their livelihoods, and the natural splendour that defines their home.

Locals have taken it upon themselves to ensure the safety of visitors, standing guard and offering reassurances to those who are willing to stay.