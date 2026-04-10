Dal Lake Shrinks Over 10% in 13 Years as Audit Flags Encroachments, Untreated Waste and Stalled Conservation Efforts

Srinagar: Srinagar’s famed Dal Lake, is losing its expanse at an alarming pace, with audit findings revealing ecological decline and governance lapses that threaten its survival.

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged a 10.15 per cent reduction in open water area between 2007 and 2020, shrinking from 15.40 sq km to 12.91 sq km.

The decline, the audit noted, stems from unchecked encroachments, malfunctioning sewage treatment plants (STPs), and weak monitoring mechanisms. Submerged vegetation and open water have steadily diminished, while floating gardens expanded from 5.26 to 6.79 sq km.

Crop land and plantations rose from 2.29 to 2.85 sq km, and built-up areas increased from 0.74 to 1.02 sq km. Even vacant land saw marginal reduction due to dredging. These shifts, the report warned, reflect mounting human pressure on the fragile ecosystem.

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Meanwhile, the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LC&MA) failed to regulate land use or analyse reasons behind the transformations. Key conservation programmes under the National Lake Conservation Programme (NLCP) and the Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Programme (PMRP) were marred by delays and poor execution.

Despite spending over Rs 45 crore on STPs, sewage continued to enter the lake untreated, owing to incomplete sewer networks and delays in connecting households and houseboats. Relocation of hotels and houseboats, dredging of acquired land, and catchment management works remained largely unfulfilled.

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However, the audit observed that even the limited works undertaken failed to meet prescribed standards, leaving water quality to deteriorate further.

Encroachments in Mir Behri, Lati Mohalla and Nandapora contributed to the spread of floating gardens and habitation. Nutrient inflows from untreated waste accelerated weed growth, further shrinking the lake’s open water.

Meanwhile, the audit also highlighted underutilisation of funds ranging between Rs 48.63 crore and Rs 280.68 crore during 2017–22, citing stalled board meetings and lack of project management consultants.

CAG has called for a robust lake management policy, periodic monitoring of water spread, effective functioning of STPs and solid waste treatment, expedited implementation of conservation measures, and public awareness campaigns to curb unauthorised construction