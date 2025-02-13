Published 16:31 IST, February 13th 2025
Dalai Lama Given Z-category Security Cover Following Threat Intel: Sources
Dalai Lama has been given Z-category security from the Union Home Ministry after threat intel was received by the agencies, sources said.
New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has been given Z-category security from the Union Home Ministry after an intel report regarding threat perception was received by the agencies, sources said on Thursday.
The Home Ministry has granted Z-category security to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama based on an IB threat report. The MHA has provided VIP security, ensuring Z-category protection for the Dalai Lama across India, news agency IANS quoted official sources.
This is a developing story and further details are awaited.
Updated 16:35 IST, February 13th 2025