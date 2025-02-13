sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi US Visit | Samay Raina | Ranveer Allahbadia | Arnab Exposes USAID | Maha Kumbh | Republic Plenary Summit 2025 | Champions Trophy 2025 |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Dalai Lama Given Z-category Security Cover Following Threat Intel: Sources

Published 16:31 IST, February 13th 2025

Dalai Lama Given Z-category Security Cover Following Threat Intel: Sources

Dalai Lama has been given Z-category security from the Union Home Ministry after threat intel was received by the agencies, sources said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets Z-category security cover
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets Z-category security cover | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has been given Z-category security from the Union Home Ministry after an intel report regarding threat perception was received by the agencies, sources said on Thursday. 

The Home Ministry has granted Z-category security to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama based on an IB threat report. The MHA has provided VIP security, ensuring Z-category protection for the Dalai Lama across India, news agency IANS quoted official sources. 

This is a developing story and further details are awaited. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:35 IST, February 13th 2025