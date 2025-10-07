‘Damning and Damaging’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on SIT Report Over Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pak links

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the SIT report probing into the alleged link of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his family with Pakistan is "very damaging and damning."

He also said that the SIT report was informally discussed in the state cabinet meeting held on Monday at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

"Today, we have informally discussed the report (SIT). It is a very damaging report. It is a very damning and damaging report. So we want to share it with a larger crowd," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The SIT led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta on September 10 formally submitted its report to the Chief Minister. On February 17, 2025, the Assam Cabinet constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the anti-India activities of one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, of having links with Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

CM Sarma said that the government will publish the "gist" of the SIT probe to make people aware of the "actual character" of the Congress leader.

"We will invite journalists from Delhi also because he (Gaurav Gogoi) is also the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. So, people of the country should know the actual character. The government will release the gist of the report, not the entire report, because it contains many confidential details and statements from numerous individuals. We will publish the gist of the report and documents annexed with the report will also be made available," CM said in a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "Today, the SIT report on Ali Tauqeer Sheikh was placed before the Assam Cabinet for initial discussions. Very soon, we will reveal the grave issues which have been unearthed by the SIT in this case."

"During the course of this exhaustive investigation, the SIT has unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation. The SIT has also established the involvement of a British national - who is also married to an Indian Member of Parliament - in the larger nefarious activities of Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. Furthermore, the investigation also sheds light on how the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, facilitated the visit of an Hon'ble Member of Parliament from Assam in their country. The Assam Government will now examine the report of the SIT in detail and place it before the State Cabinet. Once the matter is discussed in the Cabinet, the information gathered during the enquiry will be made public," Sarma wrote on X earlier.