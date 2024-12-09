Dance Bar Busted in Nagpur; 21 Booked

Nagpur: A dance bar was found operating illegally under the guise of orchestra music in Nagpur's Hingna area, police said on Monday.

A total of 21 persons, including 18 customers and staffers of a restaurant, were booked by police.

A police team under DCP Lohit Matani's guidance raided 'S Bar and Restaurant' past Sunday midnight after receiving a tip-off about illegal activities at the establishment, they said.

Upon entering the premises, authorities found a woman singing and some other females dancing inappropriately and in a vulgar manner, said the police.

Customers were seen showering currency notes on the dancers, they said.