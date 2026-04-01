'Danger' Note On Tissue Inside IndiGo Flight Lavatory Leads To Bomb Scare In Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: A tissue paper with the word “Danger” written on it found inside the lavatory of an IndiGo aircraft, led to a brief scare at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The incident came to light while an IndiGo flight 911 was being prepared for its Mumbai–Ahmedabad journey. The aircraft was undergoing routine checks when the note was discovered, prompting immediate alarm among airport staff.

Security agencies were quickly alerted, with police and fire services rushing to the spot amid fears of a possible bomb threat. Emergency protocols were activated, leading to a temporary disruption in operations.

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team carried out a complete search of the aircraft, while additional checks were conducted in the surrounding area. Following a detailed inspection, officials confirmed that no explosive or suspicious material was found, and the alert was declared a false alarm.

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Police have registered a case against an unidentified person and launched an investigation to trace the origin and intent behind the message.

Operations at the airport were restored soon after clearance, with authorities assuring passengers that all safety procedures were followed to prevent any risk.

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