Dantewada Sees Mass Surrender: 63 Maoists, Including 36 With Rs 1.19 Crore Bounty, Lay Down Arms

Dantewada: Amidst nationwide anti-Maoist operations, at least 63 Maoists, including 36 with a collective bounty of over Rs 1.19 crore, laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Friday. The latest mass surrender of Maoists, which is accounted as the second in the region this year, is being hailed as a major breakthrough in the government's efforts to root out Maoism from the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline of March 31st this year to eradicate Maoism from India. To achieve the deadline, multiple teams of security forces have been deployed in affected areas across various states to carry out anti-Maoist operations. The multi-pronged approach has yielded results, with the number of Maoist-affected districts decreasing significantly from 126 in 2013, with only three districts in Chhattisgarh still affected. The government remains committed to achieving its goal, with Amit Shah stressing that those who continue violence will face stern action, while those who surrender will be rehabilitated.

A senior official stated that the surrendered Maoists, comprising 18 women, turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials under the 'Poona Margem' initiative, which is to rehabilitate and reintegrate former extremists into mainstream society. Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai stated that the cadres were active in South Bastar division, West Bastar division, Maad division, and areas bordering Odisha.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the development, saying it marked another historic milestone in the pursuit of peace, trust, and development in the Bastar region. He credited the success to the strong will of the Narendra Modi-led government and the multi-pronged security and development strategy of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The surrendered Maoists included Paklu alias Pradip Oyam, a 45-year-old secretary of the Kalahandi area committee of Maoists, who carried a massive bounty. Others include Mohan alias Azad Kadti, a 32-year-old divisional committee member, and his wife Sumitra alias Droupati Chapa, a 30-year-old Bhairamarh area committee secretary. The group also included several other members who were part of various Maoist wings.

The bounties on the surrendered Maoists varied, with seven cadres carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, seven carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, and several others with lower bounties. The government has assured immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the surrendered Maoists and promised further rehabilitation as per policy.

