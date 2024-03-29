Advertisement

Viral: An internet video of a wheelchair-bound man bungee jumping in Rishikesh has gone viral and generated discussion. His video swiftly gained popularity and excellent reviews once it was shared. His participation in the adventure sport stunned a lot of people.

The internet was completely taken aback when "Rishikesh Adventures" shared a video on their Instagram account of a wheelchair-bound man and his amazing encounter. As seen in the video, the man's friends have worked really hard to make sure he is comfortable and safe as he prepares for the once-in-a-lifetime jump. The man was visible standing on the edge. It just took him a few seconds to skydive and fall into the abyss after being shoved by his friends.

Millions of people watched the video after it went viral, and others on social media commended the man for his "courage," "confidence," and "determination." On the internet, some people praised his friends for assisting the man, who is differently abled, in achieving this incredible feat.