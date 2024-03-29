×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 12:10 IST

Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai: Wheelchair-Bound Man Bungee Jumping Video In Rishikesh Goes Viral | WATCH

Internet was completely taken aback when "Rishikesh Adventures" shared a video on their Instagram account of a wheelchair-bound man and his amazing encounter

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Viral: An internet video of a wheelchair-bound man bungee jumping in Rishikesh has gone viral and generated discussion. His video swiftly gained popularity and excellent reviews once it was shared. His participation in the adventure sport stunned a lot of people.

The internet was completely taken aback when "Rishikesh Adventures" shared a video on their Instagram account of a wheelchair-bound man and his amazing encounter. As seen in the video, the man's friends have worked really hard to make sure he is comfortable and safe as he prepares for the once-in-a-lifetime jump. The man was visible standing on the edge. It just took him a few seconds to skydive and fall into the abyss after being shoved by his friends.

Advertisement

Millions of people watched the video after it went viral, and others on social media commended the man for his "courage," "confidence," and "determination." On the internet, some people praised his friends for assisting the man, who is differently abled, in achieving this incredible feat.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro

Vulgar Holi Reels

a minute ago
China stocks rise

China stocks gain

3 minutes ago
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric

UN Reacts to CM's Arrest

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

7 minutes ago
Pomelo Fruit

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

9 minutes ago
Representational image of a school bus.

Delhi school fee hike

12 minutes ago
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

What Is Po Cha?

12 minutes ago
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh

Wheelchair Man Bungeejump

15 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

18 minutes ago
'Make America Pray Again': Trump Sells Bibles for $59.99 Amidst Legal Pressures

Trump Selling Bibles

23 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

23 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

29 minutes ago
Amazon One

Amazon One hover to pay

37 minutes ago
Forms of rest

Different Types Of Rest

44 minutes ago
March 31 financial deadlines

Personal finance deadline

an hour ago
BJP to Move EC Against Siddaramaiah's Son Over His 'Goonda' Remarks Against Amit Shah

BJP Slams Congress

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Starts Next Project

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo