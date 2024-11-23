Daryapur (SC), Melghat (ST), Achalpur, Morshi Election Results LIVE

Daryapur (SC), Melghat (ST), Achalpur, Morshi Election Result 2024 LIVE: Vote counting for the Daryapur (ST), Melghat (ST), Achalpur, Morshi assembly constituency of Thane district in Maharashtra will begin at 8 AM. These 6 constituencies of Thane saw a tough battle between MVA candidates and BJP .

Daryapur (SC): The Daryapur (SC) Assembly constituency in Maharashtra will witness candidates such as Prof. Nagorao Wamanrao Hambarde (BSP), Kanchanmala Shivkiran Wankhade (Independent), and Chauthmal Manohar Amrutrao (Independent) contesting in the 2024 elections.

2019 Election Results

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Balwant Wankhede of the Indian National Congress (INC) secured a victory with 95,889 votes, achieving a 50.38% vote share. He defeated his closest rival by a margin of 30,519 votes. Several other candidates, including Seema Sawale (Independent), Adv. Bodade Chandrakant Babanrao (MPS(T)), Adv. Santosh Gonduji Kolhe (RPI), Ramesh Ganpatrao Bundile (BJP), Gautam alias Ananta Ramdas Ingale (BSP), and others, were also in the fray but could not secure the seat.