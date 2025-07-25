Data Breach At ICAR, Recruitment To Research Data Targeted

Updated 25 July 2025 at 11:05 IST
New Delhi: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) faced a significant data breach in April, leading to the loss of crucial data. According to a media report, important files related to recruitments, research projects, finances, and emails were wiped out from ICAR’s servers.
Hackers reportedly targeted ICAR’s main server in Delhi and the replication server at NAARM (National Academy of Agricultural Research Management) in Hyderabad.
Recruitment details for posts ranging from Technical Officers to Deputy Directors General (DDG)
Job applications collected last year
Scientific research submissions and projects
Official emails and communication records
Data related to key departments including ASRB, IASRI, and NAARM
A senior ICAR scientist confirmed that crucial information related to recruitment, research, finances, and administration had vanished from the system.
“Crucial data of recruitment, finances, scientists, research projects, and administrative work has vanished from the server,” he said.
After the issue was raised at ICAR’s Annual General Meeting on July 7, chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a six-member committee headed by Dr. DK Yadava, DDG (Crop Sciences), ICAR was set up.
However, the report added that the committee has not yet held its first meeting.
