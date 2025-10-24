Dawood’s Close Aide Mohammad Salim Extradited To India From Dubai In ₹252 Crore Drug Case

New Delhi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close associate Mohammad Salim has been extradited to India from Dubai, a major victory for the Indian law enforcement agencies. Salim was wanted in a Rs 250 crore drug trafficking case involving an international drug syndicate.

Salim, who had been absconding for years, was produced before the court on Friday and has been remanded to the custody of the Crime Branch until the 30th. He is currently being interrogated in connection with the large-scale drug network that spanned multiple Indian cities.

According to the officials, Mohammad Salim’s name first surfaced last year when the Mumbai Police recovered 150 grams of MD (methamphetamine). However, the investigation revealed that the seemingly small drug bust was part of a much larger drug manufacturing and distribution racket valued at over ₹250 crore. The Interpol Red Corner Notice had long been issued against Salim, who remained on the run until his arrest.

Salim played a central role in coordinating the syndicate’s supply chain across India, connecting dealers in several cities through a well-organised network.

He was also found to be involved in transferring money overseas through the Hawala route.

Salim's Dawood Link

As per the officials, Salim is believed to have worked under Salim Dola, a long-time aide of Dawood Ibrahim. Dola, who remains at large, is said to be active in both Mumbai and Dubai and has reportedly generated crores of rupees through his narcotics operations. The Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) is currently running a separate operation to track him down.

For decades, Dawood Ibrahim’s name has been synonymous with India’s underworld. Yet as his once-powerful empire weakens, his network continues to sustain illegal trades that extend far beyond India’s borders.