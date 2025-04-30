Day After Mother Dairy Hike, Amul Raises Milk Prices by Rs 2 Per Litre; Effective from Tomorrow

New Delhi: A day after Mother Dairy raised its milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre, Amul also announced a price hike of Rs 2 per litre on a range of its dairy products, including Amul Standard, Amul Buffalo Milk, Amul Gold, Amul Slim n Trim, Amul Chai Mazza, Amul Taaza, and Amul Cow Milk. The new prices will take effect from tomorrow, 1st May 2025.

Mother Dairy also raised its milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective from midnight on 29th April 2025.

Mother Dairy, one of the country’s largest producers of dairy products, said its price hike was a necessary step to address the rising input costs.

Price Hike Due to Rising Procurement Costs

Mother Dairy cited rising procurement costs as the primary reason for the price revision. In a statement, Mother Dairy said, "The price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs 4-5 per litre over the past few months."

Mother Dairy explained that the surge in procurement prices was largely due to the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions that affected milk production.

Mother Dairy’s Price Changes Effective from 30th April

Mother Dairy’s price changes also applied to several milk varieties, including bulk-vended milk and full-cream milk. The new prices were implemented starting 30th April 2025 in the markets of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana , and Uttarakhand.

The price of bulk vended milk (toned) was revised from Rs 54 per litre to Rs 56 per litre. Full cream milk increased from Rs 68 per litre to Rs 69 per litre. The price of cow milk increased from Rs 56 per litre to Rs 57 per litre. Double-toned milk was now priced at Rs 51 per litre, up from Rs 49 per litre.

