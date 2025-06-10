Dayalpur Minor Girl Rape And Murder Case: Accused Naushad Shot By Police After Attacking Cop With Blade

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have encountered and nabbed the Dayalpur minor girl rape and murder accused in the national capital. The accused, identified as Naushad, was shot at by the police after he attacked a member of the police escorting party with a blade. The encounter took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, where the Special Staff team of Northeast Delhi shot Naushad in his leg in retaliation and nabbed him.

During the encounter, Constable Amit Mann sustained blade injuries on his chest, and both Naushad and Constable Amit Mann were taken to JPC Hospital for treatment. Following the encounter, both the accused and the cop were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The accused, Naushad was wanted by the police in the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in the Nehru Vihar area located in Delhi's Dayalpur.

A senior police official stated that the police had been on the lookout for Naushad, and a team from the Special Staff was tracking him down. Meanwhile, on a secret input, the police team reached Hapur, where the accused was hiding. When the police team approached Naushad, he pulled out a blade and attacked the officers. In self-defence, the police fired a shot that hit Naushad in the leg. He was then arrested and taken into custody.

The police official stated, the encounter broke out between Delhi Police and Naushad when the accused was being escorted by police. Midway, he suddenly took out a blade and attacked a member of the escorting party. In retaliation, the police officer, SI Kaushik Ghosh, fired a shot in the air and then a carefully aimed round that hit Naushad in the leg, preventing him from escaping.

Earlier on June 7, information was received at Dayalpur police station regarding the murder and sexual assault of a minor girl. The police team found the girl in an unconscious state in the Nehru Vihar area, and she was declared brought dead at JPC Hospital. The attending doctors observed visible injuries on her body and suspected sexual assault.

The police investigation led to the identification of the accused, Naushad (28), who was arrested after an encounter.