Daylight Heist in Ahmedabad: Rs 9 Lakh Stolen In Burglary While Family Goes Shopping

Ahmedabad: Valuables worth Rs 9 lakh were stolen in a burglary from a residential house in Ahmedabad, police said on Thursday.

Police said that gold jewellery, silver ornaments, and Rs 70,000 in cash, totaling Rs 9.25 lakh, were found missing from the lockers of a flat at Surya Apartments opposite Ishwar Bhuvan Road.

Daytime Burglary In Ahmedabad's House

The complainant, Nimesha Vandara (40), stated that she left her house at around 2:30 pm to visit a jewellery shop while her husband was at work. They returned home at around 6:30 pm to find the interlock damaged and both lockers in their bedroom cupboard had been forcibly opened.

Valuables Worth Rs 9 Lakh Missing

A case of housebreaking and theft has been registered against unidentified individuals, police said.

Meanwhile, in a robbery incident that occurred near CG Road in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening, three unidentified men made off with Rs 20 lakh from a driver transporting cash for an angadia firm.

Car Driver Robbed In Ahmedabad

The dramatic sequence of events, including traffic chaos, assault, and a high-stakes escape, has left the city in shock. According to the complaint filed at Ellisbridge police station, the victim, Suresh Garasia, was driving a car carrying Rs 20 lakh in cash for an angadia firm from Super Mall on CG Road. The cash was in a black round bag, placed on the passenger seat.

As Garasia reached the Sahajanand College crossroads around 6:15 pm, a man on a scooter blocked his car. Described as being 40-45 years old, wearing a black jacket and helmet, the man demanded Garasia roll down the window, accusing him of hitting his scooter. When Garasia complied, the man allegedly grabbed his collar.

Amid the commotion, two additional men on a motorcycle appeared at the scene. Seizing the opportunity, they smashed the driver’s side window, grabbed the bag containing the cash, and quickly fled. Although Garasia tried to hold onto the bag, the thieves overpowered him and made off with the money.