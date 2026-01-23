Daylight Kidnapping On Busy Gurugram Road Caught On Camera, Chilling Video Surfaces | WATCH

Gurugram remains on the edge after chilling visuals of a daylight kidnapping on a busy city road surfaced online, triggering widespread outrage and renewed questions over public safety in the city.

The video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows a food delivery executive being dragged out of his vehicle and forcibly pushed into another car in the middle of traffic on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Sector 77. The incident, which took place around 5.15 pm on Wednesday, was recorded by a commuter driving behind the kidnappers’ vehicle.

What has particularly alarmed people is the brazenness with which the crime was executed in full public view, on a busy stretch of road, with no apparent fear of being caught. The visuals capture the accused intercepting the victim’s Maruti Eeco with their cars, assaulting him and attempting to abduct him as other vehicles pass by.

The Gurugram Police said they acted swiftly on an alert received through the police control room. Within 15 minutes, a patrol team from Kherki Daula police station tracked the suspects and intercepted their vehicle after a five-kilometre chase.

The two accused, Jaibir (26) of Barwas and Aman (21) of Garanpura, both residents of Bhiwani, were arrested on Wednesday evening. The police also recovered the vehicle used in the crime, an MG Hector, along with a wooden bat allegedly used to assault the victim.

The victim has been identified as Manjeet Kumar (27), a delivery executive working for a logistics firm in Gurugram and a native of Charkhi Dadri.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests the kidnapping attempt was the result of a personal dispute. According to reports, the accused believed that the victim had stolen Rs 6.5 lakh that Jaibir had kept in his car after selling a truck two years ago. Jaibir reportedly wanted to recover the money as the victim was allegedly not returning it.