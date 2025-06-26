Daylight Robbery: Video Captures Man Assault Woman, Snatch Her Necklace In Karnataka

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media that shows a woman being robbed in broad daylight. The incident captured on CCTV camera is said to be from Karnataka's Kolar district.

Man Assault Woman, Snatching Necklace In Karnataka

A woman in Karnataka’s Kolar district was assaulted during a failed chain-snatching attempt. The incident captured on CCTV camera now going viral.

The attack occurred in Mulbagal city when the woman stopped her vehicle. Two men on a scooter approached her, pushed her to the ground, and tried to snatch her necklace.

Daylight Robbery in Karnataka's Kolar District

Fortunately, the woman’s screams and the presence of bystanders forced the man to flee without the chain. The entire episode was captured on nearby CCTV, now being used by police to identify the suspects.

Authorities have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. While no arrests have been made yet, police say efforts are underway to track down the culprits.