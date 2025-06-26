Daylight Robbery: Video Captures Man Assault Woman, Snatch Her Necklace In Karnataka

Updated 26 June 2025 at 20:20 IST
Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media that shows a woman being robbed in broad daylight. The incident captured on CCTV camera is said to be from Karnataka's Kolar district.
A woman in Karnataka’s Kolar district was assaulted during a failed chain-snatching attempt. The incident captured on CCTV camera now going viral.
The attack occurred in Mulbagal city when the woman stopped her vehicle. Two men on a scooter approached her, pushed her to the ground, and tried to snatch her necklace.
Fortunately, the woman’s screams and the presence of bystanders forced the man to flee without the chain. The entire episode was captured on nearby CCTV, now being used by police to identify the suspects.
Authorities have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. While no arrests have been made yet, police say efforts are underway to track down the culprits.
This is not an isolated incident; many such cases have surfaced in the past where women were targeted by chain snatchers in broad daylight, having no fear of law and order.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 26 June 2025 at 20:20 IST