Days After ED Raids I-PAC Office and Director’s Residence, Agency Chief Rahul Naveen to Visit Kolkata

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation into political consultancy firm I-PAC has taken another turn, with Director Rahul Naveen scheduled to visit Kolkata tomorrow. Officials describe the trip as routine, but the timing, coming just days after the January 8 raids on I-PAC’s office and the residence of its director Prateek Jain, has added weight to the visit. Naveen is expected to meet the team that carried out the searches, signalling the agency’s intent to keep the probe firmly on track.

I-PAC’s Response: Cooperation but Concern

Following the raids, I-PAC issued a statement on its official X handle, calling the searches “difficult and unfortunate” for a professional organisation. The firm stressed that it had extended “full cooperation” to the ED and would continue to do so in accordance with the law. At the same time, I-PAC warned that such actions set an unsettling precedent, raising concerns about the implications for professional consultancies.

Mamata Banerjee and TMC’s Stand

The raids have sparked political ripples in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have strongly criticised the ED’s actions, alleging that central agencies are being misused to target political opponents. The TMC has filed counter petitions in the Calcutta High Court, challenging the legality and intent of the raids. Party leaders argue that the move is politically motivated, aimed at undermining I-PAC’s role in shaping electoral strategies. The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) petition that accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of seizing confidential party files and data during recent raids at the residence of I-PAC chief Prateek Jain and the consultancy’s Kolkata office.

The Larger Controversy

The ED’s actions are part of a money laundering probe, but the controversy has widened. The January 8 raids brought I-PAC under intense scrutiny, while the firm insists it has always upheld high standards of integrity. The case has quickly escalated with raids on January 8, I-PAC’s statement of cooperation on January 9, counter petitions in the High Court, and now the ED Director’s visit to Kolkata.

At the heart of the dispute is the balance between investigative oversight and political perception. For I-PAC, the raids have been a reputational test. For the ED, the visit by its chief underscores continuity and seriousness in the probe.