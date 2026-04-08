Days After J&K Police Busts Lashkar Module, Central Agencies Expand Probe to Middle East

Days after arrest of two Pakistani terrorists from Punjab's Malerkotla in an operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central intelligence agencies have expanded their operations beyond India and are operating in Middle East to probe larger Lashkar plot.

Officials have informed Republic World that after the arrest of key Pakistani commander Abu Huriera, investigations have uncovered the use of fake passports by the arrested operatives. "Investigation suggests that one more Pakistani terrorist managed to flee India using forged travel documents before the arrests were made. Agencies are now carrying out operations in a friendly Middle Eastern country," officials added.

Advertisement