Days After J&K Police Busts Lashkar Module, Central Agencies Expand Probe to Middle East
After Malerkotla arrests, probe into Lashkar module expands to Middle East, agencies track fake passports and wider terror network using MLAT cooperation.
- India News
- 1 min read
Days after arrest of two Pakistani terrorists from Punjab's Malerkotla in an operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central intelligence agencies have expanded their operations beyond India and are operating in Middle East to probe larger Lashkar plot.
Officials have informed Republic World that after the arrest of key Pakistani commander Abu Huriera, investigations have uncovered the use of fake passports by the arrested operatives. "Investigation suggests that one more Pakistani terrorist managed to flee India using forged travel documents before the arrests were made. Agencies are now carrying out operations in a friendly Middle Eastern country," officials added.
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Officials further added that action is being conducted under the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters (MLAT) framework, enabling cooperation with foreign authorities in tracking and dismantling the wider terror network.
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