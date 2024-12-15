Days After Kurla Crash, Man Killed as BEST Bus Collides in Mumbai's Govandi

Mumbai: After the recent Kurla bus crash, another accident took place on Sunday in Mumbai's Govandi, where a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus collided with a vehicle killing a man.

The victim, Vindo Dikshit, was riding his bike when he sustained a head injury in the crash. Although he was quickly taken to Rajawadi Hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Kulra Bus Crash

A BEST bus lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians on S.G. Barve Road in Kurla on 9 December. The accident resulted in the deaths of seven people and injuries to 43 others. The bus driver, Sanjay More, claimed that the brakes failed, leading to the crash. However, initial investigations suggested that there was no technical fault in the bus.