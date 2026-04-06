Days Ahead Of Polls, Supreme Court Gives One-Day Deadline To Update Bengal Voter List

New Delhi: Days ahead of the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections, the Supreme Court has set a one-day deadline to complete the adjudication process for the state's voters' list. The top court has also ordered the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) appellate tribunals to revisit all records.

"We have requested the tribunals to revisit the entire documentation including reasons given by the judicial officers to eliminate any doubt," the court ordered, adding, "We have requested them to give fair hearing to parties."

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