sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Days of Tribal Violence in Papua New Guinea Leave More Than 35 People Dead

Published 13:16 IST, September 17th 2024

Days of Tribal Violence in Papua New Guinea Leave More Than 35 People Dead

Police Assistant Commissioner Joseph Tondon in Enga province said the death toll from the violence blamed on illegal miners was still being assessed.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Papua New Guinea Tribal Violence
Days of tribal violence in Papua New Guinea leave more than 35 people dead | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:16 IST, September 17th 2024