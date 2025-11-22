DCM Ajit Pawar's Convoy Vehicle Collides With Motorcycle In Maharashtra, 4 Critically Injured

Beed: A fatal road accident involving a vehicle in the official convoy of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar occurred today in the Dhunkawad Phata area of Beed district, which caused critical injuries to four people. The collision, which reportedly involved a motorcycle, has drawn immediate attention to VVIP security protocols and road safety.

The accident took place at approximately 2 PM this afternoon as the Deputy Chief Minister was en route to Dharur to attend a scheduled event in Latur.

What Exactly Happened?

A vehicle in Ajit Pawar's security detail violently collided with a motorcycle at Dhunkawad Phata. Local reports, though unconfirmed, indicate the convoy vehicle involved was an oxygen transport unit travelling at high speed. The crash severely injured four people on the motorcycle.

Initial accounts from Marathi news sources suggested the wounded were a family, including a husband, wife, and their two small daughters. However, authorities are still verifying the identities and exact relationship of the four victims.

Advertisement

Emergency Response

Immediately following the collision, security staff and residents rushed to help. The four seriously injured individuals were quickly taken to the Rural Hospital in Dharur for emergency treatment. However, because of the severe nature of their injuries, at least one victim is in critical condition.

All four injured persons have since been transferred to a higher medical facility, reportedly the Government Hospital in Ambajogai, where they can receive specialised and intensive care.

Advertisement

Police Action

The incident scene at Dhunkawad Phata quickly drew a large crowd of onlookers and residents, resulting in temporary traffic congestion and increasing tension. Local police were deployed to manage the gathering, restore order, and start the investigation.

Authorities have reportedly impounded the convoy vehicle and have begun the process of filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver for reckless and negligent driving.