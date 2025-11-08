Dead Body Of Indian MBBS Student Missing For 19 Days Found In Russian Dam

Moscow: A 22-year-old medical student from India, who went missing 19 days ago in Russia, was found dead in a dam near the White River in Ufa on Thursday. The deceased student, identified as Ajit Singh Chaudhary, had gone missing on October 19.

A resident of Kaphanwada village in Rajasthan's Alwar, Ajit had joined Bashkir State Medical University for an MBBS course in 2023 and had been missing for the past 19 days.

Ajit Was Missing For 19 Days

According to reports, Ajit had left his hostel on October 19 to buy milk and never returned. An hour before he went missing, his family had spoken to him on the phone. Last month, Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, the Founder of United J&K Foundation, wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to take note of the issue. In the letter, he had expressed fear that something wrong may have happened to Ajit.

Reacting to the shocking incident, Congress leader and former Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the boy had been sent to Russia by his family with great hopes. The Rajasthan Congress leader added that the family had pooled their hard-earned money for the boy to pursue medical studies.

In a post on X, Jitendra Singh said, “About 19 days ago, his clothes, mobile phone, and shoes were found by the riverbank [in Russia]. The family was extremely distraught upon hearing the news of the 22-year-old boy's disappearance; the entire family had been making efforts and prayers for his safe return. Ajit’s uncle, along with other family members, had also met with me; through India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar ji, we had contacted Bashkir State Medical University and the local police to get feedback."

“Today’s news of Ajit’s body being found in the river is utterly shocking. This is an extremely sorrowful moment for the Alwar family,” the former Union minister stated, adding that a “promising young boy” has been lost in “suspicious circumstances”. He also called for an investigation into the incident and requested the Indian government to bring Ajit's body back to India immediately.

Letter written by Dr. Mohammad Momin Khan to S Jaishankar | Image: X

Expressing shock over the incident, the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) wrote to EAM S Jaishankar to intervene and bring Ajit's body back home at the earliest.

The Indian Embassy in Russia has not yet issued an official statement regarding this incident.