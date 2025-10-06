Deadly Fire at Jaipur SMS Hospital ICU Kills 6: Trauma Centre In-Charge Reveals What Led To The Tragedy

Jaipur: A fire triggered by a short circuit broke out in the Trauma ICU of the SMS Hospital Trauma Centre in Jaipur on Monday, rapidly spreading and releasing toxic gases, according to Trauma Centre In-charge Anurag Dhakad.

The incident occurred on the second floor, where the trauma centre houses two ICUs--a Trauma ICU with 11 patients and a semi-ICU with 13 patients.

A short circuit sparked a fire in the Trauma ICU of SMS Hospital Trauma Centre, killing six critical patients--two women, four men--despite CPR efforts, and five remain critical, said Trauma Centre In-charge Anurag Dhakad.

Most patients in the Trauma ICU were comatose, heightening the urgency of the situation. The trauma centre team, along with nursing officers and ward boys, swiftly evacuated the patients using trolleys and relocated them to a safer area within the hospital.

SMS Hospital Trauma Centre Incharge Anurag Dhakad said, "Our trauma centre has two ICUs on the second floor: a trauma ICU and a semi-ICU. We had 24 patients there; 11 in the trauma ICU and 13 in the semi-ICU. A short circuit occurred in the trauma ICU, and the fire spread rapidly, releasing toxic gases. Most of the critical patients were comatose. Our trauma centre team, our nursing officers, and ward boys, immediately rescued them on trolleys and brought as many patients as we could out of the ICU and shifted them to another location."

He further said, "Six of those patients were very critical; we tried very hard to revive them with CPR, but they couldn't be saved. Five patients are still critical. Of the deceased patients, two were women, four were men. There were 24 that we evacuated: 11 in the trauma ICU and 13 in the adjacent ICU."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital following a significant fire outbreak in one of its Intensive Care Units (ICUs).