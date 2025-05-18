Deadly Fire Ravages Solapur Cloth Factory, 8 Workers Burnt Alive | VIDEO

Solapur: A deadly fire ravaged a cloth factory in Maharashtra's Solapur on Sunday, resulting in one of the most horrific industrial accidents in recent history. According to sources, the fire, which broke out in the early hours, engulfed the factory, trapping several workers inside. As per the official sources, at least eight people have been killed in the tragic incident, while there were reports about several others trapped inside the factory.

The fire department responded swiftly, dispatching multiple fire engines to the scene. The firefighters battled the intense flames to bring the fire under control. However, their efforts were hindered by the massive inferno, which seemed to spread rapidly throughout the factory.

As per the reports, it wasn't until the evening, after the fire had subsided, that the full extent of the tragedy became clear. As the fire brigade continued to douse the remaining flames, they discovered the charred bodies of 8 people who had tragically lost their lives in the fire. The sight of the burnt bodies sent a chill down the spines of the rescue workers, who were already shaken by the scale of the disaster.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and officials are investigating the incident. The preliminary reports suggested that the factory's lack of safety measures and inadequate emergency preparedness may have contributed to the tragic loss of life.

The local administration has launched a probe into the incident, with authorities promising to take strict action against those responsible for the tragedy. The factory's owners and management will likely face scrutiny for alleged lapses in safety protocols and regulatory compliance.