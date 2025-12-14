Updated 14 December 2025 at 12:20 IST
Deadly Fog Triggers Major Road Accidents in Haryana & Greater Noida, Several Injured
Deadly Winter Fog Triggers Major Road Accidents in Haryana & Greater Noida, Several Injured
- India News
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
New Delhi: Several vehicles collided in Haryana's Rewari district on National Highway 352D after multiple buses collided due to low visibility due to dense fog. Several people were injured in the pile-up.
Advertisement
The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The exact number of injured is yet to be confirmed. An investigation has been launched into the accident to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 14 December 2025 at 12:20 IST