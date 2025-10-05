Deadly Rain-Triggered Disasters In Eastern Nepal, 18 Killed

Kathmandu: At least 18 people have lost their lives in flooding and landslide incidents in Ilam of Eastern Nepal over the last 24 hours, police said on Sunday morning. According to the Koshi Province Police Office's Spokesperson SSP Deepak Pokhrel, at least 5 people were dead in a landslide in Suryodaya Municipality, 3 in Mangsebung Municipality, and 6 in Ilam Municipality till this morning.

Likewise, three people are dead in Deumai Municipality, whereas another one in Fakfokthum village council. "The death toll might go high as we are assessing the damage. We only have the preliminary details of the damages and losses as of now," SSP Pokhrel told ANI over the phone.

As of now, all three tiers of security agencies- Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and the Nepal Police have been deployed on site. They have been deployed to evacuate residents from floodplains within Kathmandu valley as rivers continue to swell following heavy downpours and warnings of further rainfall.

Security agencies launched search and evacuation operations on Saturday morning in settlements along the major rivers flowing through the valley. Personnel conducted door-to-door searches, helped residents move out, and assisted in relocating belongings to safer places.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology reported rising water levels in the Bagmati, Hanumante, Manohara, Dhobi Khola, Bishnumati, Nakkhu, and Balkhu rivers. Authorities warned that flooding could reach roadside areas and enter settlements. Residents and motorists were urged to avoid travelling along riverbanks due to the risk of inundation.

Forecasts indicate a very high risk of flooding and landslides in several districts, including Sunsari, Udaypur, Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara, Parsa, Sindhuli, Dolakha, Ramechhap, Sindhupalchok, Kavrepalanchok, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Makwanpur, and Chitwan.